The Philippines will not open its borders to international visitors until the second half of 2021 and plans to gradually reactivate domestic tourism in October, a spokesman for the Department of Tourism told EFE on Monday.
A Philippine Airlines (PAL) airplane takes off from the Manila's international airport, Philippines, 07 September 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A Philippine Airlines (PAL) airplane takes off from the Manila's international airport, Philippines, 07 September 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
The Philippines will not open its borders to international visitors until the second half of 2021 and plans to gradually reactivate domestic tourism in October, a spokesman for the Department of Tourism told EFE on Monday.