Picasso's Mousquetaire a la pipe, buste on display at the Sotheby's gallery in New York on 6 May 2022. EFE/Justin Lane

The Giacometti sculpture Femme de Venise II on display at the Sotheby's gallery in New York on 6 May 2022. EFE/Justin Lane

A woman gazes at Monet's Le Grand Canal et Santa Maria della Salute in the Sotheby's gallery in New York on 6 May 2022. EFE/Justin Lane

Sotheby's New York presented on Friday an array of artworks that the firms expects to fetch $1 billion in all when they are auctioned later this month, down slightly from last year's record of $1.3 billion.

Highlights include Picasso's 1932 portrait of Marie-Therese Walter, Femme nue couchee, which has a sale estimate upwards of $60 million; a larger-than-life Self-Portrait by Andy Warhol (estimate $15 million-$20 million); and works of Monet, Francis Bacon, and Cezanne.