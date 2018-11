People examine the Lincoln 2020 Aviator Hybrid at the Automobility LA auto show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 November 2018. The show will run from 26 November to 29 November. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The Genovation GXE all electric car is displayed at the Automobility LA auto show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 November 2018. The show will run from 26 November to 29 November. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The latest trucks are displayed at the GMC installation at the Automobility LA auto show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 November 2018. The show will run from 26 November to 29 November. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The Karlman King electric vehicle, which is made in Italy and sells for two million dollars, is displayed at the Automobility LA auto show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 November 2018. The show will run from 26 November to 29 November. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The Tesla Model 3 is displayed at the Automobility LA auto show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 November 2018. The show will run from 26 November to 29 November. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The Kia Soul GT Line is displayed at the AutoMobility LA auto show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 November 2018. The show will run from 26 November to 29 November. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Jeep introduces the Gladiator pick-up truck at the Automobility LA auto show at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 November 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The Los Angeles Motor Show opened Wednesday with the presentation of more than 60 new vehicles, rototypes, and upgraded versions, with a dominance of pickup trucks and luxury cars.

One of the most eagerly awaited novelties was the launch of the first pickup produced by Jeep since almost 30 years, for which the brand, which belongs to the Fiat Chrysler group, has chosen the name Gladiator.