Passengers wait for flights on Jan. 17, 2019, at the Buenos Aires Aeroparque. Between 10 and 15 flights were delayed in the early morning hours due to pilot union assemblies. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina's two main pilots unions held assemblies on Thursday that caused more than 10 flight delays at airports in Buenos Aires, sources from the Airline Aviators Union (UALA) said.

The assemblies called by the UALA and the Association of Airline Pilots (APLA) ended at around 8 am and the pilots resumed their normal activities, although between 10 and 15 flights were delayed, according to union sources.