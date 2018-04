Air France airline workers protest as they go on strike at Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, Feb 22, 2018.EPA- EFE (FILE) /YOAN VALAT

A traveller is silhouetted as he passes Air France airplanes sitting on the tarmac in Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, outside Paris, France, Mar 23, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /IAN LANGSDON

Air France airline workers protest as they go on strike near the Air France headquarters in Roissy, near Paris, France, Feb 22, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /YOAN VALAT

Air France pilots voted Tuesday to turn down an offer from the management that sought to end an ongoing strike by offering a two percent pay rise with a possible rise of up to five percent within three years, according to a trade union representative.

Air France crew members and ground staff strikes began in February in protest over what they considered a steady loss of purchasing power since 2011 due to inflation, while shareholders continued to make gains.