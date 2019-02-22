A view of the a sign for Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, Oct 12, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Pinterest Inc. has confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering that is expected to value the company, which operates a platform for online-image searches, at $12 billion or more as it joins a parade of hot tech startups planning share debuts in 2019, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to EFE on Friday.

The filing is the latest example of a rush to the public markets by highly valued technology companies including ride-hailing service providers Lyft Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc., which have both also filed confidentially for listings. Such companies had for years shied away from public markets - a luxury afforded them by a surfeit of private capital - but in recent months the tide has turned.