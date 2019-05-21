A worker processes recycled plastic waste which will be used to build houses in the town of Cajititlan, Mexico, on May 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

The general director of the Ecoplastico Ambiental company, Ramon Espinosa Solis, poses in front of a house in Cajititlan, Mexico, made from recycled plastic waste on May 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

Plastic bottles, lids and bags are being converted into walls and roofs in ecologically friendly houses in accord with a project developed in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, a project seeking to contribute to sustainability and reduce the amount of waste that goes into the oceans.

The plastic waste that finds its way - or is dumped - into the seas and rivers can be used more productively to create economical homes, which are resistant to earthquakes, have thermic properties and do not degrade or crack like conventional house walls do.