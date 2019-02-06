German manufacturing orders slumped unexpectedly in December, pulled down by a sharp drop in demand from outside the eurozone, heightening concerns that Europe's largest economy may post another quarter of weak economic growth, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The country's economics ministry said Wednesday that the "dry spell in German industry" appears to be continuing as forward-looking economic indicators also point to subdued industrial activity.