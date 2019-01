Visitors are reflected in a mirror with the Huawei company logo in Munich, southern Germany, Oct. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

In the decade since arriving in Poland, Huawei Technologies has established itself as a pillar of the country's telecommunications network and one of its most high-profile foreign corporations, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswiresmade available to EFE on Monday.

But in recent months, Polish authorities had quietly grown concerned that the nation's deep reliance on Huawei has exposed it to espionage threats from Beijing.