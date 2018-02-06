German police on Tuesday searched the headquarters of the high-end automobile manufacturer Audi amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged manipulation of pollutant emission levels in diesel vehicles by the Volkswagen group, which owns the brand.

According to the prosecutor's office in Munich, the authorities had obtained a court warrant for searches at Audi's main office in Ingolstadt _ an industrial city located some 500 kilometers (311 miles) to the south of Berlin _ as well as at a manufacturing plant in Neckarsulm (near Stuttgart) and a private residence.