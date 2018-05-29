A screen shows the evolution of the Premium Risk in several European countries at the Stock Exchange in Madrid, Spain, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Political worries about Italy and Spain gripped markets Tuesday, triggering sharp falls in stocks, a drop in the euro and big moves in bond markets, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.6 percent in morning trading, pulled lower by a 3.1 percent drop for Italy's FTSE MIB and a 2.7 percent decline for Spain's IBEX 35 index. The selloff looked set to spread to the United States, with futures pointing to a 0.6 percent opening loss for the S&P 500.