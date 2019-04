People enjoy the hot springs at the spa facilities at the Dayman Hot Springs in Uruguay, on April 13, 2019. Photo made available on April 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

The northern Uruguayan province of Salto is where the Dayman Hot Springs are located, a site that has been offering therapeutic and leisure benefits since its discovery in 1957, when oil exploration was being carried out in the area.

The person in charge of the thermal baths in the region, Carlos Cattani, told EFE that the country's obsession with finding black gold in the area began in the 1930s and '40s and is still going on.