File image shows a selection of Porsche vehicles on display at the Motor Show 'Mondial de l'Automobile' in Paris, France, Oct 2 2018. A German court ordered Porsche on Oct 24, to pay millions of dollars in damages to shareholders in connection to the emissions-cheating scandal that rocked major holding Volkswagen, EPA-EFE (FILE) /IAN LANGSDON

An employee wearing gloves checks a Porsche sign at a production station of sports cars at the car manufacturer Porsche in Stuttgart, Germany, 07 February 2017 (reissued 23 September 2018). According to media reports on 23 September 2018, German automobile manufacturer Porsche said that it will stop making new diesel cars and will concentrate on petrol, gasoline, hybrid and all-electric vehicles. The announcement follows Volkswagen (VW)'s scandal (Dieselgate) where VW in 2015 admitted it cheated emissions tests for diesel engines. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

File image shows former CEO of German car manufacturer Volkswagen (VW), Martin Winterkorn, posing with Porsche AG CEO Matthias Mueller (R) in a Porsche car at Porsche Automobil Holding SE in Stuttgart, Germany, 15 Mar 15, 2012. A German court ordered Porsche on Oct 24, to pay millions of dollars in damages to shareholders in connection to the emissions-cheating scandal that rocked major holding Volkswagen EPA-EFE (FILE) /BERD WEISSBROD GERMANY OUT

A German court has ordered Porsche Automobil Holding to pay millions of dollars in damages to shareholders in connection to the emissions-cheating scandal that rocked major holding Volkswagen, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The Stuttgart court found the company guilty of violating disclosure rules relating to Volkswagen's cheating on emissions rules, it said.