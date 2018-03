A Porsche Logo on a bonnet of a Porsche sports car prior to the annual results press conference of Porsche AG in Stuttgart, Germany, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

A view of a sculpture featuring Porsche Sports car in front of German sports car manufacturer Porsche in Stuttgart, Germany, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

(L-R) Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Head of corporate communications Albrecht Bamler, member of the board Manfred Doess, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hans Dieter Poetsch, member of the board Matthias Mueller, and member of the board Philipp von Hagen during the annual press and analyst conference of Porsche Automobil Holding SE in Stuttgart, Germany, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Hans Dieter Poetsch (L), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Porsche Automobil Holding SE and Matthias Mueller, member of the board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE attend the annual press and analyst conference of Porsche Automobil Holding SE in Stuttgart, Germany, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

German luxury car brand Porsche, part of Volkswagen AG, said Tuesday that Jens Puttfarcken will become president and chief executive officer of Porsche China and Porsche Hong Kong from July 2018, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

China was the company's largest sales market in 2017, with more than 71,000 vehicles sold, according to Porsche.