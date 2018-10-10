ECLAC Regional Expert on Infrastructure and Ports Ricardo Sanchez takes part in the 107th Annual Convention of the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA), in Valparaiso, Chile, 09 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China, along with a series of economic uncertainties that have arisen in other areas, explains in part the loss of dynamism within the port industry in the Americas.

This is the claim offered by Argentina's Ricardo Sanchez, an expert on infrastructure and ports with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), who spoke with EFE while participating in one of the main panels at the 107th annual convention of the American Association of Port Authorities, which is being held in Chile's Port of Valparaiso, some 120 km (75 mi.) west of Santiago.