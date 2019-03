A warehouse at the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Mar. 24, 2019. EFE/Imane Rachidi

The entrance point at the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Mar. 24, 2019. EFE/Imane Rachidi

Authorities at the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest, are shoring up provisions, mobilizing customs staff and veterinarians and handing out legal information to companies in preparation for the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

There is a feeling that the maritime trade hub in the Dutch city is bracing for a natural disaster of sorts.