"Study of a Portrait" by Francis Bacon goes under the hammer during the Post-war and Contemporary Art auction at Christie's in New York, NY, USA, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

"Double Elvis" by Andy Warhol is auctioned during the Post-war and Contemporary Art auction at Christie's in New York, NY, USA, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

"Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., Jr." by Andy Warhol is shown during the Post-war and Contemporary Art auction at Christie's in New York, NY, USA, 17 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Christie's auction house on Thursday sold "Study for Portrait" by Irish painter Francis Bacon, one of his many portraits depicting his lover and muse George Dyer, for $49.8 million in New York.

The Christie's contemporary art auction, which included works by Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Richard Diebenkorn and Clyfford Still, sold about 60 lots worth $397 million, marking the end of an intense week of evening auctions organized by Christie's and Sotheby's that sold art worth $1.416 billion.