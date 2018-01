Eurogroup President Mario Centeno (R) and former President of Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem (L) attend a handover ceremony at the Portuguese embassy in Paris, France, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Eurogroup President Mario Centeno (L) and former President of Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem (R) during a handover ceremony at the Portuguese embassy in Paris, France, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Eurogroup President Mario Centeno (L) receives a bell from former President of Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem (R) during a handover ceremony at the Portuguese embassy in Paris, France, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Portugal's finance minister on Friday attended a ceremony marking his election to president of the Eurogroup, substituting his former Dutch counterpart who had led the informal body of eurozone finance ministers since 2013.

At a brief act in the Portuguese embassy in Paris, Mario Centeno was given a small bell by the departing Jeroen Dijsselbloem as a symbolic gesture of a transfer of duty.