Archive image shows Public workers holding a banner reading 'Outlaw Government' at a march called by Portugal's trade unions, CGTP and STAL, against austerity measures by the Portuguese Government, Lisbon, Mar. 15, 2013. EFE-EPA(FILE) /MARIO CRUZ

Portugal's Finance Minister Mario Centeno (R) State Secretary for Budget Joao Leao (L) and Treasury State Secretary, Alvaro Novo (C) present the 2018 State Budget proposal, in Lisbon, Portugal, Oct 14, 2017. The 2018 State Budget proposal predicted that unemployment rate should drop from 2017's 9.2 pc. to 8.6 in 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Portugal's unemployment rate dropped in Nov. to its lowest rate since 2004, according to the country's national statistics office estimate published Monday.

Portugal's unemployment rate, as set in provisional Nov. figures, was 8.2 percent.