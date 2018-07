The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) in Chicago reported Thursday that lettuce used in McDonald's blend salads since mid-May may have been contaminated with an intestinal illness which causes dozens of consumers to have diarrhea and nausea.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily stop selling salads at impacted restaurants until we can switch to another lettuce blend supplier," McDonald's spokesperson Terri Hickey said in a statement.