The pound rises on news that a draft deal on the Brexit withdrawal has been agreed between the EU and the UK, but there's no guarantee that this rise will continue as Prime Minister Theresa May still has to get parliamentarians to sign off on the deal, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

"The dual issues of getting the cabinet and then parliament to agree to this remain," says Jordan Hiscott, chief trader at Ayondo Market.