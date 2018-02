Jerome Powell (R) is sworn in as the new chairman of the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, on Feb. 5, 2018. EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

The new head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, was sworn in on Monday and said he was committed to transparency.

"A short time ago, I took the oath of office to become chairman of the Federal Reserve. I am humbled and honored by this opportunity to serve the American people. And as I begin my term, I want to stress my commitment to explaining what we're doing and why we are doing it," Powell said.