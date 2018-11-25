Aware of their importance for the country's development, electric utilities are calm about the inauguration of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as Mexico's president but know that they must remain "flexible" vis-a-vis the incoming administration.

"We companies have to be flexible in using the channels established by the government, which is the one who legislates and establishes energy policy. And we mustn't hurry," the president of the Mexican Energy Association (AME) and general director of Iberdrola Mexico, Enrique Alba, said in an interview with EFE.