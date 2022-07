The new higher price of Super 92 gasoline is posted at a gas station in Quito on 12 July 2022. EFE/Jose Jacome

The reference price of premium unleaded gasoline in Ecuador, Super 92, reached $5.20 a gallon (3.78 liters) on Tuesday, a new record for the oil-producing Andean nation.

As the only fuel outside the system of subsidies, Ecuador's highest-octane gasoline is also the only one whose price is directly linked to the global price of petroleum, which dipped below $100 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time in three months.