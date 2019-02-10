Student volunteers pass along diapers while helping to distribute relief supplies to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, in Houston, Texas, USA, Sept. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Brett Coomer / POOL

Makers of household staples started raising prices last year on diapers, toilet paper and trash bags to offset higher commodity costs and boost profits. Some of those increases have yet to show up on store shelves, but executives are promising to raise even more prices this year, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Sunday.

Church & Dwight recently increased prices for about a third of its products, including Arm & Hammer cat litter and baking soda, and some OxiClean cleaning products.