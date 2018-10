Photo sent of the President of Chile Sebastián Piñera,on Oct. 16, 2018, at a breakfast with the the Federation of Tourism Companies of Chile (FEDETUR) in Santiago (Chile). EPA- EFE/Chile President

Tourism has become one of the major drivers of economic development in Chile, President Sebastian Piñera told the Federation of Chilean Tourism Companies (FEDETUR) on Tuesday.

"Tourism is and will continue being, more so each day, one of the great engines driving our country to reach its goal of achieving development, defeating poverty, improving equality of opportunity and achieving greater social mobility," the president said.