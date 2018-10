Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives a speech on Oct. 8, 2018, in Mexico City during the presentation of a program aimed at combating rural poverty and environmental degradation. Lopez Obrador said during the speech that his incoming administration would not provide an estimated $4.66 billion needed to complete construction of a new airport serving Mexico City. However, he held out the possibility that a group of business leaders led by multi-billionaire Carlos Slim could cover the cost of finishing the project. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that his incoming administration would not provide an estimated $4.66 billion needed to complete construction of a new airport serving this capital.

However, he held out the possibility that a group of business leaders led by multi-billionaire Carlos Slim could cover the cost of finishing the project.