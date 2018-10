Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (C) votes on Oct. 25, 2018 in a public consultation on whether or not construction work should proceed on a massive new airport serving Mexico City. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Mexico's president-elect voted Thursday in a public consultation on whether or not to proceed with a $13.3 billion project to build a new airport serving this capital.

Speaking before casting his ballot at a polling station on Mexico City's south side, one of 1,073 set up in 538 municipalities nationwide, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged his fellow citizens to vote without concern for the potential economic repercussions of their decision.