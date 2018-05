Brazilian President Michel Temer has signed a decree liquidating the Sovereign Fund created in 2008 by then-head of state Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the government said Tuesday.

The decree was published in the country's official gazette and states that the value of the fund - which will be detailed in a report by the Finance Ministry in the third quarter of 2018 - will go toward repayment of the foreign debt, which reached 3.5 trillion reais ($1 trillion) in 2017.