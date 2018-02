The president of Brazil's Central Bank Ilan Goldfajn, participates in a conference organized by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Brazil, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Reduced inflation, a drop in interest rates and economic recovery in general were the key positive elements of the Brazilian economy last year, according to the president of Brazil's Central Bank.

At the opening ceremony of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Sao Paulo, Ilan Goldfajn touted the economic policies carried out since late 2016, while noting the importance of maintaining "the reforms and economic adjustments in order to continue growing the Brazilian economy."