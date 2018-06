A handout picture provided by Estudio Revolucion via Cubadebate shows Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visiting the tomb of Fidel Castro, in Santiago, Cuba, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Estudio Revolucion/Cubadebate

A handout picture provided by Estudio Revolucion via Cubadebate shows Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visiting the mausoleum of National Hero Jose Marti, in Santiago, Cuba, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Estudio Revolucion/Cubadebate

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that his government must "do more to encourage foreign investment" to guarantee the country's economic development, state media reported Thursday.

"We have to be creative and take chances, without affecting our sovereignty," the president said during a Cabinet meeting carried out earlier this week, his third such meeting since he was sworn in in April