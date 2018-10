Japan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 1.0 percent year-on-year in September, for the 21st consecutive month of rise, driven mainly by the higher cost of energy, the Japanese Government said on Friday.

The increase of the indicator, excluding food prices due to their high volatility, indicated an acceleration of the 0.9 percent year-on-year increase recorded in August, although it is still far from the 2 percent target set by the Bank of Japan (BOJ).