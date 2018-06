An interior view of the new International of the main terminal of New Doha International airport before the opening ceremony, at Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar on Mar 31, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

An interior check-in counter of the new International of the main terminal of New Doha International airport, at Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar on Mar 31, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The International Air Transport Association warned on Monday that the privatization of airports was not a magic solution to ensure the necessary infrastructure capacity for tackling the growing demand for air travel.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said at the annual general meeting of the organization in Sydney that governments were trying to rapidly build new facilities and often turning to the private sector for solutions.