Outside the headquarters of Gillette in Boston, Massachusetts, USA Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Procter & Gamble Co. reported a profit on Friday for its fiscal first quarter of $3.2 billion, or $1.22 a share, up from $2.85 billion, or $1.06 a share, a year earlier, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Core earnings were $1.12 a share, beating the $1.09 a share analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting.