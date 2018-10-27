Chinese men work on a crane inside the terminal hall of the new Beijing Daxing International Airport under construction in Beijing, China, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The profits of the major Chinese industrial companies rose 14.7 percent in the first nine months of the year and registered a strong slowdown compared to the figures recorded until August when they increased 16.2 percent.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Saturday released data for September, the month in which the combined profits of industrial companies with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan (about $2.88 million) increased by 4.1 percent inter-annually up to 545.5 billion yuan.