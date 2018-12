Xu Jiayin, chairman of Evergrande Group, answers a question during a press conference on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing, Mar.9, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

The owner of real estate company Evergrande Group has become the richest person in China with $36.7 billion net worth, official news portal China.org.cn reported on Monday.

Xu Jiayin's wealth puts him ahead of Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, ($35.4 billion) and Tencent founder Pony Ma Huateng ($35.3 billion).