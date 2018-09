A woman walks along a beach on the Colombian island of Providencia, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

A view of the Colombian island of Providencia from the island of Santa Catalina, Colombia, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

A view of the Colombian island of Providencia from Crab Cay, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

In the nearly 18 square kilometers (7 sq. mi.) that make up the Colombian islands of Providencia and Santa Catalina, tourism is based on the local “Raizal” culture and on a deep respect for the environment.

Lacking large resorts or shopping malls, these two small islands off the eastern coast of Nicaragua have focused on offering tourists serenity and direct contact with their 5,000 residents.