Undated photos provided by Discover Puerto Rico as part of the campaign launched to advertise the island's tourist attractions, showing two messages written in a street intersection in Punta Santiago, one in the aftermath Hurricane Maria (L) and the other as part of the campaign. EPA-EFE/Discover Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico announced Wednesday that it is ready to receive tourists to boost the island's economic recovery, as it prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria and the devastation it caused.

Jean Paul Polo, director of multimedia production at Discover Puerto Rico, which is part of the Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), told EFE that the island has launched a campaign to advertise its tourist attractions to an international audience.