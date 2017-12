A resident looks at the damages caused by Hurricane Maria, at the neighborhood La Perla of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sept. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Thais Llorca

Nestor Alonso Vega, chairman of the House of Representatives' Tourism and Social Welfare Committee, said Wednesday that Puerto Rico's tourism industry would rebound during the first two quarters of 2018, recovering from a devastating hurricane season.

The industry will get a boost from the planned reopening in April of the El Conquistador Hotel, a property that has 750 rooms and is undergoing restoration after being hammered by Hurricane Maria last September, Alonso Vega said in a statement.