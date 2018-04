The president and CEO of Madrid-based Pullmantur Cruises, Richard J. Vogel, said here Sunday that, after the number of its passengers doubled in the region last year the company will focus its efforts on Latin America and Spain.

"We are working on the consolidation of the market space we have gained in the region," Vogel said, adding that Colombia is a major focal point in the company's marketing strategy, as it contains Latin America's largest port and its largest market.