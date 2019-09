Photo showing the company logo at the corporate headquarters of Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical company that makes OxyContin, in Stamford, Connecticut, on 05 March 2019 (reissued 16 September 2019). According to news reports on 16 September, Purdue Pharma is filing for bankruptcy in an attempt to settle a portion of some 2,000 lawsuits it faces over opioid addiction and overdoses, many of them fatal. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of the highly addictive opioid OxyContin, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States to finalize and implement the agreement reached with some of its thousands of litigants, the firm said Monday in a statement.

Now the focus of the case will move to discussions about how potential proceeds are to be divided among the communities whose residents have become addicted or died from overdoses of opioids produced by Purdue.