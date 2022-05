Qantas Captain Sean Golding (L), Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce (C) and Manager of Fleet Operations-Boeing 787 at Qantas Lisa Norman (R), speak to the media during a press conference at Sydney International Airport in Sydey, Australia, 20 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce speaks at the official opening of the new Qantas Flight Training Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 31 January 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JONO SEARLE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Qantas Airways flight QF7474 leaves Hangar 96 and prepares for take off during an official farewell event for the Qantas 747 fleet at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, 22 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's flag carrier Qantas announced on Monday it has ordered 12 Airbus 350-1000s for non-stop long-haul routes from Sydney to cities such as New York and London from 2025.

The planes, scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2028 as part of a long-haul plan dubbed Project Sunrise, will have a capacity to carry 238 passengers, will be designed to enhance comfort on long-haul flights, and feature a central wellbeing zone, Qantas said in a statement.