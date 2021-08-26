Australian airline Qantas announced Thursday that it is preparing to restart international flights with low-risk countries from December as it recorded an annual pre-tax loss of AU$1.83 billion ($1.3 billion).
The airline, which canceled all its international flights at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, plans to start flying from Australia in mid-December to low-risk countries with high vaccination rates, such as Singapore, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and Canada, Qantas said in a statement.