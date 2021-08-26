A view of the Qantas domestic terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Qantas plane carrying repatriated Australians taxis at Darwin International Airport in Darwin, Australia, 23 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CHARLIE BLISS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian airline Qantas announced Thursday that it is preparing to restart international flights with low-risk countries from December as it recorded an annual pre-tax loss of AU$1.83 billion ($1.3 billion).

The airline, which canceled all its international flights at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, plans to start flying from Australia in mid-December to low-risk countries with high vaccination rates, such as Singapore, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and Canada, Qantas said in a statement.