QANTAS Group CEO Alan Joyce speaks to the media as QANTAS Group delivers their full year results in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

QANTAS Group CEO Alan Joyce speaks to the media as QANTAS Group delivers their full year results in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian flag carrier Qantas posted a 17 percent drop in profit before tax owing to an increase in fuel costs and the impact of a weaker local dollar, the company announced Thursday.

In the financial year that ended on June 30, the company posted a profit before tax of AU$1.3 billion ($879 million).