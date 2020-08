Qantas Group Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce speaks during the company's results announcement press conference in Sydney, Australia, 20 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Qantas Airways flight QF7474 leaves Hangar 96 and prepares for take off during an official farewell event for the Qantas 747 fleet at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, 22 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday reported an annual net loss of AU$1.96 billion ($1.41 billion) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced border closures in March.

Qantas also posted an underlying profit before tax – the most widely used measure by companies to evaluate their performance – of AU$124 million between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, which is 91 percent less than that of the previous financial year. EFE-EPA