QANTAS Group CEO Alan Joyce speaks to the media as QANTAS Group delivers their full year results in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Qantas Airbus A380 aircraft is seen taxiing at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 22, 2018 (reissued Feb. 14, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

QANTAS Group CEO Alan Joyce (L) joins Fleet Manager B787-9 Captain Lisa Norman (R) in front of the Project Sunrise poster following the QANTAS Group full year results announcement in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Qantas is to test three approximately 19-hour ultra long-haul flights to see what toll they would take on passengers and crew, the airline announced Thursday.

The “Project Sunrise” research flights are part of Qantas’ plan to operate non-stop commercial routes from the Australian cities of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to New York City, United States, and London, England.