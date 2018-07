The Qualcomm logo displayed at its booth at the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan 6, 2015 (reissued Mar 12, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL NELSON

Qualcomm, a chip-making company from the United States, dropped its plans acquire the Dutch company, NXP, for $44 billion after the deadline to receive clearance from China passed on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

The deadline expired at 11:59 am in China pending the go-ahead from the State Administration for Market Regulation for the acquisition agreed in Oct. 2016 and needing clearance from competition authorities of nine markets.