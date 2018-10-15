Over the last month and a half, more than 700 residents of the Chilean coastal towns of Quintero and Puchuncavi have been hospitalized by toxins due to the high pollution levels, a blight that has continued for decades due to the number of industries operating in the region.
The area, near the city of Viña del Mar, has a massive manufacturing complex with 17 industrial plants, several of which produce or operate with toxins, the reason why the Medical College of Chile asked that it be declared a "catastrophe zone."