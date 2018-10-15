View of an industrial plant pouring out smoke in Quintero, Chile, on Oct. 8, 2018, which together with neighboring Puchuncavi have seen more than 700 residents hospitalized by toxins over the last month and a half due to the high pollution levels. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

View of the Chilean industrial complex in Quintero on Oct. 8, 2018, which together with neighboring Puchuncavi have seen more than 700 residents hospitalized by toxins over the last month and a half due to the high pollution levels. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

View of an industrial plant on the beach in Quintero, Chile, on Oct. 8, 2018, which together with neighboring Puchuncavi have seen more than 700 residents hospitalized by toxins over the last month and a half due to the high pollution levels. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Over the last month and a half, more than 700 residents of the Chilean coastal towns of Quintero and Puchuncavi have been hospitalized by toxins due to the high pollution levels, a blight that has continued for decades due to the number of industries operating in the region.

The area, near the city of Viña del Mar, has a massive manufacturing complex with 17 industrial plants, several of which produce or operate with toxins, the reason why the Medical College of Chile asked that it be declared a "catastrophe zone."