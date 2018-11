Ecuadorian Production, Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Pablo Campana speaks during an interview with EFE in Quito on Nov. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

A trade pact with Mexico and updating the existing commercial accord with Chile are the final hurdles that Ecuador must overcome to join the Pacific Alliance, Production, Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Pablo Campana said.

"We have to have a free trade agreement with Mexico and we need to broaden the trade pact we have with Chile. We have goods (covered in it) but we need to include services," Quito's trade minister said in an interview with EFE this past week.