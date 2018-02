(FILE) An exterior view of the Dutch Rabobank in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Feb. 28, 2013. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

(FILE) An exterior view of the headquarters of the Rabobank in Utrecht, The Netherlands, on the day their membership certificates were launched at the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, on Jan. 27, 2014. EPA-EFE/LEX VAN LIESHOUT

The United States subsidiary of Dutch bank Rabobank has been ordered to pay $368.7 million after pleading guilty to obstructing regulators in a money laundering case involving Mexican drug traffickers, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Rabobank pleaded guilty to "conspiracy to defraud the United States" and to "corruptly obstruct an examination of a financial institution," according to the statement.